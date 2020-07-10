Authorities searching for Prairie du Chien man after death of 3 year old

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Crawford County Sheriff Department is searching for a Prairie du Chien man after the death of a toddler in the early hours of June 10.

Chase M. Harville, 29, fled the scene of the investigation into the death of a 3-year-old boy on foot on Cty. Hwy. N early Friday.

Harville is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds. Harville was last seen wearing shorts and a white tank top.

It is unknown whether Harville is armed, and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office asks the public not to engage with him.

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access files, Harville was found guilty of felony child abuse in 2015, and has had prior felonies for burglary.

Anyone with information on the location of Harville is asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at 608-326-8414 or the Crawford County Crime Stoppers at 608-326-8933 or 1-866-779-PAYS. Anyone calling Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.

