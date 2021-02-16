Bail reduced for woman accused of keeping West Salem man captive

Bail has been reduced for a West Salem woman accused of holding a man captive and physically assaulting him for nearly 2½ months last year.
La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine agreed to $800 cash bail for Lori Anne Holton, who has been in the La Crosse County Jail since Jan. 17.
She faces felony charges of kidnapping, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, intentionally subjecting an individual to risk/abuse, false imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft.
La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Gideon Wertheimer asked Levine to keep Holton's $5,000 bond in place. He said the charges against Holton are serious and that she left the state after her captive got free.
"Cash is warranted due to the allegations in this case," Wertheimer said. "Obviously these are very serious charges ... she has an incentive to flee."
Holton's attorney, Vincent Rust, described Holton as indigent and said she didn't have $5,000. Rust said Holton suffers from PTSD and high blood pressure and that the jail isn't adequately addressing her health care needs. Rust also said Holton has been moved to an isolation unit after being targeted by other inmates.
Rust said Holton has a supervised residence arranged upon release.
Levine originally reduced bail to $1,000 before Holton, who was appearing remotely from the jail, told Levine she could post a maximum of $800. Levine's bond conditions include GPS monitoring and no contact with the reported victim.
According to the criminal complaint, Holton held the man captive from June 22 to Sept. 7 at a West Salem residence. The complaint says police obtained over 1,400 video clips showing multiple episodes of physical abuse, including hitting, choking and kicking. She reportedly told the victim she was a CIA operative and used her fantasized credentials and physical threats to maintain his acquiescence.
Holton entered a plea of not guilty and was bound over for trial after a Feb. 10 preliminary hearing, during which Levine reduced her original cash bond of $25,000 to $5,000. Holton has a pre-trial conference set for Feb. 26.