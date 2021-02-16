Bail reduced for woman accused of keeping West Salem man captive

Bail has been reduced for a West Salem woman accused of holding a man captive and physically assaulting him for nearly 2½ months last year.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine agreed to $800 cash bail for Lori Anne Holton, who has been in the La Crosse County Jail since Jan. 17.

She faces felony charges of kidnapping, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, intentionally subjecting an individual to risk/abuse, false imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Gideon Wertheimer asked Levine to keep Holton's $5,000 bond in place. He said the charges against Holton are serious and that she left the state after her captive got free.

"Cash is warranted due to the allegations in this case," Wertheimer said. "Obviously these are very serious charges ... she has an incentive to flee."

Holton's attorney, Vincent Rust, described Holton as indigent and said she didn't have $5,000. Rust said Holton suffers from PTSD and high blood pressure and that the jail isn't adequately addressing her health care needs. Rust also said Holton has been moved to an isolation unit after being targeted by other inmates.