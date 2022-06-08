Bail reduction denied for La Crosse man accused of child sexual assault, drive-by shooting

A 39-year-old La Crosse man held in the La Crosse County Jail for sexual assault of a child and a drive-by shooting won't get his bail reduced.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke kept cash bond at $50,000 for Reginald J. Highsmith, who faces felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety/use of weapon, sexual assault of a child under 13, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property by use of a weapon. Highsmith was in jail as a suspect in a March 5 drive-by shooting in La Crosse when he was identified as a suspect in the sexual assaults.

A criminal complaint describes the shooting as a road-rage incident in which Highsmith pulled up beside another vehicle and fired a single shot through a passenger-seat window. The victim said he had never met Highsmith or the person riding with him at the time of the incident. The victim was later transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for possible glass fragments in his eyes.

The county has yet to find an attorney for Highsmith, who told Bjerke that his lack of legal representation has prevented him from getting a "fair shake." Highsmith maintained his innocence on both charges and said he wants to show "I'm not the guy you see here on paper."

La Crosse County District Attorney intern Andrew Tyler argued against reducing the bond. He said prosecutors have strong cases and that Highsmith has given police inaccurate and inconsistent information.

A person who described himself as a victim of Highsmith also argued against bail reduction.

Highsmith has a June 20 calendar call scheduled on both the shooting and sexual assault cases.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.