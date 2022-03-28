Bail set at $500,000 for suspect in La Crosse homicide

One of two suspects accused in the Jan. 8 gunshot death of Ernest Knox has been ordered to remain in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered the bond for Karvel Freeman, 35, Madison, during an initial appearance Monday.

Freeman and Nelson D. Brown, 25, Rockford, Illinois, have been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Brown also faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and felony bail jumping. Prosecutors allege that Freeman gave a signal to Brown to shoot Knox during a party on the 700 block of Rose Street.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Nick Passe requested the $500,000 bail.

"The defendant is facing life in prison and has a strong incentive to flee," Passe said.

He described Freeman as a danger to the community. He said Knox was murdered over "perceived disrespect about one or two small things at a birthday party."

Freeman was taken into custody March 9 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. His attorney, Eric Pangborn, said Freeman's arrest in Tennessee wasn't a case of his client fleeing arrest. He said Freeman was a resident of Tennessee prior to moving to Madison and returned to Tennessee with his family only after receiving threats for his alleged involvement in the homicide.

Pangborn said Freeman was aware from media reports that he was wanted as a suspect and contacted Pangborn March 7 to schedule a March 14 meeting.

Pangborn said $5,000-10,000 is the most Freeman's family can raise for his bail.

Gonzalez set a preliminary hearing for April 5 and said the issue of bail could be re-argued then.

Brown remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous, and police are warning citizens not to approach or attempt to contact him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can be anonymously provided to La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrossecrimestoppers.com. Citizens can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via cell phone.

