Two people linked to a gun store burglary in Rockland had their initial court hearings Wednesday. La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Gloria Doyle ordered cash bail of $5,000 for Robert E. Benson, 18, La Crosse, and Autumn Sample, 20, Onalaska.

Prosecutors allege that Benson was one of three people who broke into The Smoking Gun during the overnight hours of April 25 and stole 41 firearms and $740 in cash.

Two others who allegedly took part in the break-in — Nehemiah Sample, 25, Trempealeau, and Mackey Drake Jr., 22, La Crosse — are also in custody.

Nehemiah Sample was arrested April 28 in Lake Village, Arkansas. Prosecutors allege he also stole three firearms while burglarizing a storage unit in Trempealeau on Jan. 30

Drake was arrested April 25 on a probation hold but has yet to be charged in the burglary.

Autumn Sample is accused of harboring Nehemiah Sample in the hours after the burglary, and police reportedly found one of the stolen guns in her possession.

Neither Benson nor Sample had posted bail as of Thursday morning. They both have preliminary hearings scheduled for May 11.