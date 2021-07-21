Bangor man accused in underage sex sting

A 28-year-old Bangor man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for allegedly trying to arrange a sexual meeting with a 15-year-old girl.

Ryan M. Burton faces felony counts of attempted second-degree assault of a child and using a computer to facilitate a sex crime. He faces up to 60 years in prison if found guilty on both counts.

According to the criminal complaint, a La Crosse Police Department investigator posed as a 15-year-old girl on an anonymous social media platform and attracted the attention of Burton July 6. During the next three hours, Burton allegedly:

Sent the investigator a sexually explicit photo of male genitalia.

Continued to pursue the contact after the investigator posted, “But I want you to know I’m not 18” and later c

laimed to be 15.

Asked for a home address and agreed to a meeting later that day in La Crosse.

Burton reportedly showed up at the agreed-to address, where he was taken into custody. The complaint says Burton invoked his Miranda rights.

Burton is free on a signature bond that prohibits contact with his two biological children. Judge Todd Bjerke ruled that family court could review the issue.