Bangor man accused in underage sex sting

A 28-year-old Bangor man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for allegedly trying to arrange a sexual meeting with a 15-year-old girl.
Ryan M. Burton faces felony counts of attempted second-degree assault of a child and using a computer to facilitate a sex crime. He faces up to 60 years in prison if found guilty on both counts.
According to the criminal complaint, a La Crosse Police Department investigator posed as a 15-year-old girl on an anonymous social media platform and attracted the attention of Burton July 6. During the next three hours, Burton allegedly:
- Sent the investigator a sexually explicit photo of male genitalia.
- Continued to pursue the contact after the investigator posted, “But I want you to know I’m not 18” and later c
- laimed to be 15.
- Asked for a home address and agreed to a meeting later that day in La Crosse.
Burton reportedly showed up at the agreed-to address, where he was taken into custody. The complaint says Burton invoked his Miranda rights.
Burton is free on a signature bond that prohibits contact with his two biological children. Judge Todd Bjerke ruled that family court could review the issue.
The bond also permits Burton to have supervised contact with his step-child and limits his access to the internet.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.