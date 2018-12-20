Karen L. Carter

Peng Lor

Jesse R. Turnmire

Sophie R. Yang

Jeffrey M. Sampson

Jeremy J. Degenhardt

Johnathon R. Prindle

Marcus J. Walker

Rashaad S. Riley

Michael R. Nelson

Jacob D. Dolan

Kathryn J. Hauser

Larry A. Baldwin Jr.

Sean C. Johnson

Walter Deyunta Walker

Emmanuel Hunt

Gregory T. Simmons

Arnell Reynolds Arnell Reynolds, 57, 406 S. Main St., was charged Dec. 12 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all counts of domestic abuse. Reynolds was arrested after a physical altercation with his girlfriend, according to the complaint.

Michael K. Manning

Nicholas R. Hawkins

Jesse Rees Kirk

Craig A. Seidel

Collin D. Mossholder

Keith R. Kirchner

Cayden J. Smith

David F. Peaslee II

Cody J. Kneifl

Joshua R. Harris

Misty L. Johnson Misty L. Johnson, 42, Mindoro, was charged Dec. 6 with possession of a firearm by a felon. Johnson was arrested for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, according to the complaint.

Chue Yee Xiong

Jedd T. Monsoor Jedd T. Monsoor, 39, of Holmen, was charged Dec. 5 with aggravated battery (intentional bodily harm, domestic abuse). On Nov. 22, law enforcement were dispatched to a residence in Holmen, where a woman said Monsoor had thrown her into a door. The woman also told police that she tore a ligament in her left thumb during an argument with Monsoor in October, according to the complaint.

Jesse Rees Kirk

Michael R. Hanson

David A. Fox Jr. David A. Fox Jr., 36, of Tomah, was charged Dec. 5 with being a fugitive. Fox has an outstanding warrant in Shawnee County, Kan., where he faces charges of aggravated domestic battery.

Jerry D. Berry

Bryant J. Swiggum

Danielle A. McGinnis

Matthew B. Sibley

Dustin L. Olson

Robert Patterson

Victor S. Johnson