 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bangor man charged with 5th OWI after crash in Onalaska

  • 0

A traffic crash in Onalaska has led to felony fifth-offense drunk driving charges against a 30-year-old Bangor man.

Kenneth L. Becker also faces felony charges of operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping. His drunk driving charge carries a penalty enhancer due to a 2-month-old passenger in his vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court, police were called to a crash at East Main Street and Theater Road shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.

When police arrived, both vehicles were damaged in the roadway and Becker was sitting in a grassy area. The report says Becker exhibited slow, slurred speech and was lethargic in his movements. Police escorted Becker and the infant to a nearby business, where Becker reportedly nodded in and out of sleep.

The complaint says Becker told police the crash occurred when he looked down at his phone and rear-ended a vehicle. That account was contradicted by a witness who said Becker crossed the centerline on Main Street and collided with a vehicle headed in the opposite direction.

The complaint says Becker showed multiple clues of intoxication, but a preliminary breath test revealed no alcohol consumption. He consented to a blood draw.

People are also reading…

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Danielle Kranz asked for a $5,000 cash bond. Kranz noted that Becker has multiple open cases and said a series of signature bonds and low cash bonds “didn’t preclude this type of behavior ... he’s a danger to himself and the community.”

Judge Elliott Levine agreed with Kranz’ request.

“Given the number of open cases that are pending, the court believes a $5,000 cash bond makes sense,” Levine said.

Becker’s first three drunk driving convictions are from La Crosse County; his fourth conviction is from Monroe County.

Kenneth Becker

Becker
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC aims to rein in AI hiring tools

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News