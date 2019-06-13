{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Jesse Turnmire, 30, of Bangor, was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison for possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

On Dec. 15, 2018, residents at an apartment complex in La Crosse reported shots-fired. Officers recovered four Remington 9 mm shell casings at the scene. Through interviews, officers developed Turnmire as a suspect.

Turnmire was subsequently arrested after fleeing from a vehicle, and two firearms were recovered from the vehicle. One had been reported stolen, and Turnmire had a photo of the firearm on his phone. The other firearm was examined by the State Crime Lab, and the lab confirmed it

Turnmire pleaded guilty to this charge on March 15.

His prison term, which was handed down by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, will be followed by a three-year period of supervised release.

