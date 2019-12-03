Bangor woman charged with evading police, says man pointed a gun at her

A Bangor woman was in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday after she was accused of driving her neighbor’s car and evading police; however, she says she was forced to by a man with a gun.

Cheyanne M. Moore, 24, Bangor, was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, attempting to flee an officer and reckless driving.

According to the complaint, Moore’s neighbor asked her to move a 2004 Chevrolet Impala to the other side of the street Sunday, but Moore disappeared with the vehicle. The neighbor reported the vehicle stolen at about 11:05 p.m. Sunday.

An Onalaska police officer spotted the vehicle early Monday morning at the Onalaska Walmart, and a La Crosse County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to help, spotting Moore driving and a white male passenger, according to the complaint. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, saw the brake lights light up, and it accelerated quickly away from him, running a stop sign.

According to the complaint, the deputy declined to pursue the vehicle after seeing a juvenile get into the car.