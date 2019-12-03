Bangor woman charged with evading police, says man pointed a gun at her

A Bangor woman was in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday after she was accused of driving her neighbor’s car and evading police; however, she says she was forced to by a man with a gun.
Cheyanne M. Moore, 24, Bangor, was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, attempting to flee an officer and reckless driving.
According to the complaint, Moore’s neighbor asked her to move a 2004 Chevrolet Impala to the other side of the street Sunday, but Moore disappeared with the vehicle. The neighbor reported the vehicle stolen at about 11:05 p.m. Sunday.
An Onalaska police officer spotted the vehicle early Monday morning at the Onalaska Walmart, and a La Crosse County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to help, spotting Moore driving and a white male passenger, according to the complaint. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, saw the brake lights light up, and it accelerated quickly away from him, running a stop sign.
According to the complaint, the deputy declined to pursue the vehicle after seeing a juvenile get into the car.
Law enforcement continued to search for the vehicle and found Moore, a child and a dog walking down the road. Moore told police she had been driving the vehicle and evaded police; however, she said she did so under duress, according to the complaint. Moore said the passenger pointed a gun at her.
Moore was released on a $1,000 signature bond by Judge Ramona Gonzalez on the condition she have no contact with the vehicle’s owner.
