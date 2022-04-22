Bar patrons attack La Crosse man who injured 3 during robbery of couple, authorities say

A 44-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond after allegedly injuring three people during an attempt to rob a couple of their jackpot winnings.

Samuel L. Thomas was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of armed robbery/use of force, three felony counts of substantial battery/intent to cause bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, a husband and wife won a $4,300 jackpot drawing at Cheap Andy’s Bar in La Crosse on April 13. The couple reportedly was concerned about a robbery attempt and asked the bartender to put aside $4,000 in safekeeping until the couple could retrieve it the following day. The remaining $300 was applied to an open bar tab.

The husband exited the bar ahead of the wife and got inside his parked car. He was reportedly approached by Thomas, who said, “Give me all your money, or I’ll shoot you.” The complaint said Thomas brandished a weapon later identified as a BB gun.

The husband told police he took $50 from his pocket and that Thomas tried to grab it before the husband said, “No, you ain’t getting that.”

At that point, the wife approached the vehicle. Thomas reportedly turned and pointed the weapon toward her. She knocked the weapon from Thomas’ hand and kicked it underneath a parked vehicle. Thomas then grabbed her purse and struck her in the head. She told police she didn’t see what she was struck with and didn’t remember much after that.

The incident caught the attention of bar patrons, who came outside and wrestled Thomas to the ground. One of the patrons was knocked unconscious during the struggle, and Thomas was able to break free and flee on foot. A witness told police he saw a “rachet wrench” in Thomas’ right hand.

The complaint says the husband sustained a cracked rib, the wife sustained a concussion and the bar patron sustained a head laceration that required 10 staples to close.

Police arrested Thomas on April 15. The complaint says he gave police a false name and initially denied he was at Cheap Andy’s. He later admitted being at the bar but denied knowing anything about the jackpot or attempting to steal the wife’s purse. He said he approached the husband outside the bar because he was “disrespecting his girl” earlier in the evening.

Thomas has a preliminary hearing set for April 29.

