 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Battery alleged in La Crosse County Jail

  • 0

A La Crosse County Jail inmate has been accused of cracking a fellow inmate's tooth during a jailhouse altercation Nov. 17.

Rory L. Deer Jr., 42, La Crosse, faces a felony count of battery by prisoner and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, Deer walked over to a table where the victim was sitting, reached across and punched the victim in the face. When jailers arrived, blood was dripping from the inmate's face onto the table.

The victim reportedly showed his cracked tooth to jail staff. The complaint says the victim also suffered a cut to his left eye and had his glasses shattered by the punch. The victim told police he did nothing to provoke Deer.

Deer told police he was sexually harassed by the victim. The complaint says investigators found no evidence to support Deer's claim.

People are also reading…

Deer is being held in the jail on a $50,000 cash bond. He has been incarcerated since May 3 on a bail jumping charge stemming from a December 2020 second-degree sexual assault charge. He has a status hearing on the sexual assault case set for Dec. 1.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. refused to speak to reporters after resolving his New York City forcible touching case with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April. Gooding did not answer reporters' questions as he walked out of the courtroom on Thursday, accompanied by his attorneys and court officers. Prosecutor Coleen Balbert told the court that Gooding has completed six months of alcohol and behavior modification counseling, allowing him to withdraw his misdemeanor plea and plead guilty to a harassment violation. Balbert said she has received "positive reports for the last six months" from Gooding's therapist. Some of Gooding's accusers criticized what they regarded as light punishment for the "Jerry Maguire" star and are pressing ahead with civil litigation against him.
Rory Deer

Deer

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UN rights council votes to hold probe into Iran crackdown on protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News