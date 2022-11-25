Battery alleged in La Crosse County Jail

A La Crosse County Jail inmate has been accused of cracking a fellow inmate's tooth during a jailhouse altercation Nov. 17.

Rory L. Deer Jr., 42, La Crosse, faces a felony count of battery by prisoner and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, Deer walked over to a table where the victim was sitting, reached across and punched the victim in the face. When jailers arrived, blood was dripping from the inmate's face onto the table.

The victim reportedly showed his cracked tooth to jail staff. The complaint says the victim also suffered a cut to his left eye and had his glasses shattered by the punch. The victim told police he did nothing to provoke Deer.

Deer told police he was sexually harassed by the victim. The complaint says investigators found no evidence to support Deer's claim.

Deer is being held in the jail on a $50,000 cash bond. He has been incarcerated since May 3 on a bail jumping charge stemming from a December 2020 second-degree sexual assault charge. He has a status hearing on the sexual assault case set for Dec. 1.