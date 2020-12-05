 Skip to main content
Bicyclist dies after being struck by train in La Crosse
A bicyclist was killed Friday afternoon after being struck by a passing train at a crossing on Ward Ave.

The incident occurred at 3:16 p.m. Dec. 4, with the bicyclist, whose name, age and gender have not yet been released, pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report from the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.

The railroad crossing lights were functional and active at the time of the incident, according to the report. The incident is being investigated by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office and the BNSF Railway. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

