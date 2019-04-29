A bicyclist was struck by a car and injured in downtown La Crosse -- then was cited for ignoring a red traffic signal, police said.
William R. Miller, 40, no permanent address, received a citation for failure to stop at a red flashing light at North Third and State streets after he was hit by a car at 1:43 a.m. Saturday, according to the complaint.
Leah M. Haskin, 33, of Chicago, said she saw a yellow flashing light and was driving about 25 mph, according to the complaint.
Rachel A. Beck, 21, of Kansas City, Mo., witnessed the incident and provided first aid until police arrived, according to the complaint. Police were two blocks away, arrived in about a minute, and took over for Beck, according to the complaint.
Police said Miller was bleeding from a large golf-ball-size wound on his head and complained of shoulder pain.
First responders and Tri-State Ambulance tended to Miller, who was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare. He was later released.
Miller told police the accident was his fault because he disregarded a red flashing light, according to the complaint.
La Crosse downtown cameras showed Miller riding his bike at high speed, entered the roadway without stopping or yielding despite the flashing light and, subsequently, being struck by a vehicle, according to the complaint.
