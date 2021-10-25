 Skip to main content
Biological father says Major Harris won't be buried in La Crosse

Major Harris

Major Harris in an undated photo.

A dispute has broken out between the families of an Onalaska 3-year-old who was found shot to death in Milwaukee.

Carlton Harris, the biological father of Major Harris, told a Milwaukee television station Saturday that Major will be buried in Madison. It's a reversal of Carlton's pledge Friday to let the family of the child's slain mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger of Onalaska, determine burial plans.

Muenzenberger was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in Milwaukee Oct. 14. Two days later, an Amber Alert was issued for Major, who was seen leaving the La Crosse area Oct. 9.

Milwaukee police have detained two men ages 29 and 21 in connection to Muenzenberger's death. Their names haven't been released. Milwaukee police also identified 20-year-old Jaheem Clark of Milwaukee as a person of interest. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Clark died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Oct. 18.

Police have yet to identify suspects in Major's homicide.

Muenzenberger's family released a statement Saturday that said Harris' decision leaves the family facing "yet another heartache in their effort to provide peaceful burial for Mallery and Major."

The statement says the family contacted Harris suggesting a service with family and friends be held in Madison before Major's body would be transported to La Crosse. The statement says Harris became "extremely agitated" and threatened to sue the Muenzenberger family.

During a Friday press conference, Harris said, "My plan is to bury him with his mother. Wherever (Muenzenberger's family) want(s) them to be buried, that's where we're going to do it."

Court records show that Harris and Muenzenberger agreed to a May 2019 joint custody arrangement with Muenzenberger assigned primary placement. She didn't request child support, but Harris was ordered to repay $1,614 in birth costs.

Muenzenberger's family described her as a single mother who aspired to become a nurse.

