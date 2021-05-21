Black River Falls man accused of dealing drugs in La Crosse

A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 39-year-old Black River Falls man accused of dealing drugs.

Matthew A. Conradson faces felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of narcotic drugs and a misdemeanor charge of possessing an illegally obtained prescription.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were called to Menard’s on Lang Drive about a potential shoplifting complaint. A store employee told police that Conradson had removed several items from their boxes and placed them elsewhere in the store without returning them to the box. The employee said he then saw Conradson pick up two audio cords without returning them to the shelf.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The complaint says Conradson paid for several small items and was confronted by police after leaving the final point of sale. Conradson told police the missing items weren’t on his person and offered to be searched. No merchandise was located but police reportedly found 21 grams of methamphetamine divided among four different baggies, 1½ Alprazolam pills, a baggie with .8 grams of heroin and a baggie with 1.0 grams of fentanyl.