Black River Falls man arrested after slow-speed chase
Black River Falls man arrested after slow-speed chase

Christopher L. Martin

Martin

A 42-year-old Black River Falls man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly fleeing police in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, police went to Ho-Chunk Casino in the town of Brockway around 10:30 p.m. to make contact with Christopher L. Martin, who was subject of an outstanding warrant.

Police say Martin fled the scene in a vehicle, and a slow-speed chase ensued through the Sand Pillow neighborhood. The pursuit ended when Martin drove his vehicle into the backyard of a residence, where it became immobilized by a large bush.

Martin was taken into custody and booked into the Jackson County Jail for felony fleeing an officer and felony bail jumping.

