 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Black River Falls man arrested for attempted homicide

  • 0

A 50-year-old Black River Falls man was arrested during the overnight hours of Jan. 1 after a report of an active shooter in Black River Falls.

Rory Lee Thompson was booked into the Jackson County Jail for attempted first-degree homicide, recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, intoxicated use of a firearm, battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, police responded shortly before 2 a.m. to 200 N. 14th St., where Thompson was reportedly running around the property and firing live rounds from a handgun. He reportedly attempted to flee on foot from police before he was apprehended.

The incident remains under investigation by police.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: California ports making progress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News