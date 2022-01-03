Black River Falls man arrested for attempted homicide

A 50-year-old Black River Falls man was arrested during the overnight hours of Jan. 1 after a report of an active shooter in Black River Falls.
Rory Lee Thompson was booked into the Jackson County Jail for attempted first-degree homicide, recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, intoxicated use of a firearm, battery and disorderly conduct.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, police responded shortly before 2 a.m. to 200 N. 14th St., where Thompson was reportedly running around the property and firing live rounds from a handgun. He reportedly attempted to flee on foot from police before he was apprehended.
The incident remains under investigation by police.