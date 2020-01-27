Black River Falls man arrested for drunken driving after hitting a squad car

A Black River Falls man was arrested for drunken driving Saturday after hitting a Jackson County Sheriff squad car with its lights activated.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was speaking to another drive about 11:30 p.m. Saturday during a traffic stop on the Interstate 94 Exit 115 ramp in the town of Adams when Brockton J. Garvin, 28, drove up and struck the deputy's squad car.

Garvin then accelerated away from the scene and was pursued by the deputy, who stopped him at the next exit, according to authorities. When asked about the crash, Garvin said he knew he almost struck the deputy, but wasn't aware that he had actually hit the squad car.

Garvin failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, hit-and-run and recklessly endangering safety.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

