Black River Falls man charged with threatening to rape, kill Holmen woman
A Black River Falls man was charged Wednesday with threatening to rape and kill a Holmen woman after she cut off contact with him.

Timothy A. Luther, 48, was accused of harassing a woman he met on the Internet dating app Tinder about two months ago.

According to the criminal complaint, Luther and the woman dated for about one month before she broke up with him, telling him she wanted nothing more to do with him. After the break-up, he called her at least 30 times in two weeks after she blocked his phone number and Facebook account.

The woman called police Sunday after receiving a voicemail in which Luther threatened to come to her house, slash her tires, rape her and shoot both her and a child, according to the complaint.

The woman told police she had been ignoring Luther in the hope he would leave her alone, but he did not. When she heard the voicemail, she immediately reported the incident to police.

Luther was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with stalking and telephone harassment

Judge Gloria Doyle agreed to allow Luther out of the jail on a $2,000 signature bond with a no-contact order enforced by GPS monitoring.

“It’s very important to the court that you understand fully that no contact means no contact in any form in this case,” Doyle said. “If you see her in public, you have to leave.”

Luther has no prior criminal history in Wisconsin.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

