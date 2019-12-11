Black River Falls man charged with threatening to rape, kill Holmen woman

A Black River Falls man was charged Wednesday with threatening to rape and kill a Holmen woman after she cut off contact with him.
Timothy A. Luther, 48, was accused of harassing a woman he met on the Internet dating app Tinder about two months ago.
According to the criminal complaint, Luther and the woman dated for about one month before she broke up with him, telling him she wanted nothing more to do with him. After the break-up, he called her at least 30 times in two weeks after she blocked his phone number and Facebook account.
The woman called police Sunday after receiving a voicemail in which Luther threatened to come to her house, slash her tires, rape her and shoot both her and a child, according to the complaint.
The woman told police she had been ignoring Luther in the hope he would leave her alone, but he did not. When she heard the voicemail, she immediately reported the incident to police.
Luther was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with stalking and telephone harassment
Judge Gloria Doyle agreed to allow Luther out of the jail on a $2,000 signature bond with a no-contact order enforced by GPS monitoring.
“It’s very important to the court that you understand fully that no contact means no contact in any form in this case,” Doyle said. “If you see her in public, you have to leave.”
Luther has no prior criminal history in Wisconsin.
Robert Anderson
Mitchael Oslund
Christian Weber
Nicole Aarstad
Nicole E. Aarstad, 28, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony bail jumping and theft of movable property. Aarstad stole a trailer sometime this fall in violation of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing crimes, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Zephaniah Fifer
Zephaniah T. Fifer, 39, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Fifer consumed alcohol Nov. 23 in violation of two bonds, according to the complaint.
Thomas Stein
Christina Sievert
Benjamin Harr
Travis Heal
Michael Wilson Jr.
Michael DeGregg
Francis A. Okonmah
Francis A. Okonmah, 27, Eau Claire, Wis., was charged Dec. 4 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Okonmah had 3 ounces of marijuana in two bags Nov. 19 when he was pulled over for speeding in the town of Campbell, according to the complaint.
Jack Freitag
Jonathan Baum
Tyler Peterson
Tiffany Penkalski
Tyler Hoffman
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.
Tristen Schmeckpeper
Rebekka Ames
Darnell Hamilton
Benjamin Stetzer
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
