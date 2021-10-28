Black River Falls man faces drug charges in Trempealeau County

A 31-year-old Black River Falls man is being held in the Trempealeau County Jail after police allegedly found 74 grams of suspected methamphetamine during an Oct. 25 traffic stop.

Jacob Silas August Wesson was referred to the Trempealeau County District Attorney for felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle operated by Wesson was pulled over for a traffic violation shortly before 5 p.m. in the city of Galesville. During the contact, a K9 unit was alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, and police reportedly found heroin, drug paraphernalia and a concealed firearm in addition to the large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

A criminal complaint hadn't been filed as of noon Thursday. The case remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.