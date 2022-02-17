Black River Falls man of accused of sexual, physical abuse

A 20-year-old Black River Falls man faces multiple charges after a woman accused him of abusive behavior that stretched over four years.

Justin Richard Arndt was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of third-degree sexual assault, one felony count of strangulation/suffocation, one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault and one misdemeanor count of battery.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Sept. 30, 2021, to a La Crosse address, where a woman described several incidents in which she was abused by Arndt, who then lived in La Crosse.

The woman told police the abuse began in 2017, when Arndt forced her have sex multiple times against her will while they were living together in La Crosse. She told police that Arndt would ignore repeated and emphatic statements that she didn't want to engage in sexual intercourse.

The complaint says the next incident occurred Nov. 25, 2019, when the woman said Arndt made her remove her clothes and touched her without her permission.

The woman said she was sexually assaulted again on January 1, 2020. She told police she and Arndt were getting intimate when she asked him to stop. She said Arndt told her she was "overreacting" and put his entire body weight on her.

She said the most recent incident occurred Sept. 16, 2021, when she said Arndt struck her on the head and thigh and grabbed her throat to the point where she couldn't breathe.

The complaint says the woman wasn't sure during the interview if she wanted to press charges because she still had feelings for Arndt. However, she later contacted police and said she wanted to proceed with the charges. The woman's mother told police that her daughter suffers from depression and doesn't like being around men due to the alleged sexual abuse.

Arndt agreed to be interviewed by police but invoked his right to remain silent after police read him his Miranda rights, according to the complaint.

Judge Todd Bjerke added two no-contacts to Arndt's $1,000 signature bond. His next court date is a Feb. 24 calendar call.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.