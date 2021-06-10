Black River Falls woman faces multiple theft, drug charges

A 25-year-old Black River Falls woman faces multiple theft and drug charges stemming from incidents in La Crosse and Onalaska.

Illeesiah J. Ryan was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony charges of burglary to a building/dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of theft of movable property, retail theft (two counts) and bail jumping (two counts).

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were called May 12 to Belle Square Apartment Complex in La Crosse, where an employee told police that a woman went into an employees-only area and stole a co-worker's purse. He said the purse contained $100 cash and a set of keys that would cost $500 to replace. Police reviewed surveillance video showing a woman matching Ryan's description leaving with the purse. Video also showed Ryan walking across the street and entering Associated Bank.

Police later learned that a Jackson County social worker had driven Ryan to La Crosse to conduct business at the bank. On the way back to Black River Falls, the two stopped at Walmart in Onalaska, where Ryan allegedly used the $100 bill to purchase $19 worth of cigarettes.