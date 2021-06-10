Black River Falls woman faces multiple theft, drug charges

A 25-year-old Black River Falls woman faces multiple theft and drug charges stemming from incidents in La Crosse and Onalaska.
Illeesiah J. Ryan was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony charges of burglary to a building/dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of theft of movable property, retail theft (two counts) and bail jumping (two counts).
According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were called May 12 to Belle Square Apartment Complex in La Crosse, where an employee told police that a woman went into an employees-only area and stole a co-worker's purse. He said the purse contained $100 cash and a set of keys that would cost $500 to replace. Police reviewed surveillance video showing a woman matching Ryan's description leaving with the purse. Video also showed Ryan walking across the street and entering Associated Bank.
Police later learned that a Jackson County social worker had driven Ryan to La Crosse to conduct business at the bank. On the way back to Black River Falls, the two stopped at Walmart in Onalaska, where Ryan allegedly used the $100 bill to purchase $19 worth of cigarettes.
An employee from Jackson County Child Protective Services retrieved the purse from Ryan and turned it over to police. The complaint says the change from the $100 was found in the purse. La Crosse police sent a request to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office that a warrant be issued for Ryan's arrest.
On June 9, police in Black River Falls reported that a woman fitting Ryan's description stole a vehicle in Black River Falls. Police in La Crosse located the vehicle around 5 p.m. headed north on George Street and conducted a "high-risk traffic stop." Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and 0.1 grams of cocaine.
Prior to her arrest in La Crosse, Onalaska police reported that Ryan was involved in a pair of retail thefts. She allegedly cashed in stolen merchandise at Walmart and exited Woodman's with $190 worth of stolen merchandise. She also allegedly damaged another $56 worth of merchandise at Woodman's by knocking over a liquor display and bending a tiki torch.
Judge Gloria Doyle agreed to the District Attorney's office request that Ryan be held on a $2,500 cash bond.