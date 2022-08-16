Bond at $2,500 for La Crosse standoff suspect

A 49-year-old La Crosse man implicated in a four-hour standoff Aug. 13 in La Crosse is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

Jason S. Rankin was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of failure to comply with police custody. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts each of criminal trespass to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping and a single misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Rankin entered a pair of residences in La Crosse without the occupants' permission. A four-hour standoff ensued at the second location, where Rankin reportedly remained in a crawl space before police used chemical agents to force him out.

La Crosse County District Attorney intern Andrew Tyler asked Judge Ramona Gonzalez to impose the $2,500 cash bond. He said Rankin has four open cases and cited his "extreme attempts to avoid custody."

Defense attorney Vincent Rust told Gonzalez that Rankin has no money and lives at Houska Park.

A person who described himself as one of Rankin's victims briefly addressed the court. He said, "Mr. Rankin held our community in terror for 7½ hours."

Gonzalez' ruling includes a bond condition that prohibits Rankin from entering the 400 blocks of 10th and 11th Avenue South, if released.