In a rare move, La Crosse County Circuit Judge Todd Bjerke more than tripled the prosecution’s recommended cash bond for repeat drug offender Aric Elmore, setting bond at $50,000 during Elmore's Wednesday appearance in court.

Aric Elmore

Elmore

Elmore, 43, of La Crosse, appeared for a bond hearing on preliminary charges of three counts of delivery of controlled substances, both heroin and cocaine, after being arrested Tuesday at a residence on the 1000 block of State Street along with Homer Taylor and April Berzinski.

A criminal complaint has not yet been filed.

At the time of the arrest, Elmore was out on four years of probation after Judge Elliott Levine stayed a prison sentence in September. The decision drew criticism from Police Chief Ron Tischer, who in a Sept. 23 column in the La Crosse Tribune cited Elmore’s history of fighting with officers, battery and disorderly conduct, as well as violating a restraining order, bail jumping, possession of a firearm and drug crimes.

“Past practice predicts future behavior,” Tischer wrote. “Officers will arrest him again."

Prosecutor Jessica Skemp requested a $15,000 cash bond Wednesday, along with testing for controlled substances and no contact with Taylor and Berzinski, noting Elmore's “lengthy history of bond violations and a disregard for justice support services conditions."

"We think he’s a clear risk to not appear in the future,” Skemp said. 

Public defender Tom LaConte agreed to the terms but requested a signature bond or a cash bond of $1,000 or less, noting, “Mr. Elmore is indigent. There’s no way he can post $15,000.” 

Judge Bjerke, stating he took note of Elmore’s indigence, set a cash bond of $50,000, leading Laconte to question if he heard the figure correctly.

“Yes, $50,000 — five zero, zero, zero, zero,” Bjerke said. "They don’t get what they ask for. They don’t get what they ask for all the time."

As a woman in the court stood and sobbed, Elmore shouted “Call my lawyer; call my lawyer,” and struggling briefly with an officer, telling him to shut up as he was led out of the courtroom.

Elmore is set to return to court at 2 p.m. Friday. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

