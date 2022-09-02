Bond reduced for suspect in La Crosse homicide

Bail has been reduced for an 18-year-old Ontario man accused in a fatal shooting in La Crosse.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine ordered Friday that cash bond for Sage Hicke be reduced from $20,000 to $10,000. Hicke has been held in the county jail since he was arrested in the May 22 shooting that took the life of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek. He faces a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Levine handed down the ruling after Hicke's attorney, Andrew Martinez, laid out a self-defense case. He argued Hicke shouldn't be held in jail when there's a strong probability that he won't be convicted.

"There is an extremely strong self-defense claim in this case," Martinez said. "The most likely resolution of this case is a successful assertion of the self-defense privilege. There is overwhelming reason to believe that if Mr. Hicke had not used deadly force, he would be dead today."

According to the criminal complaint, Hicke and Vondrashek were on opposite sides of an argument that had broken out on social media between two groups of people. Vondrashek and Jackson Greengrass, 17, La Crosse, learned the location of the other group, drove to 1900 S. Seventh St., exited their vehicle and waited outside. Hicke exited the apartment, and a confrontation occurred between Hicke, Greengrass, and Vondrashek.

Police interviewed witnesses who corroborated Hicke’s claim that Vondrashek attacked him with a weapon. One witness said Vondrashek ran toward Hicke and struck him in the back of the head. Another witness said that Vondrashek “pistol-whipped” Hicke prior to the fatal shots.

A witness said Vondrashek attempted to fire a shotgun but couldn’t get it to work. The witness said Greengrass fired a weapon toward Hicke, who then fired multiple rounds at both Greengrass and Vondrashek. Greengrass sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and was treated a local hospital.

Martinez and La Crosse County assistant district attorney Jessica Skemp disagreed about Hicke's role in triggering the encounter. Skemp said Hicke was aware that Vondrashek and Greengrass were headed to the residence and was armed when he left the apartment to confront the two.

Martinez disputed the state's claim that Hicke instigated the fight by giving Vondrashek and Greengrass his address. He said the state has only one witness, Vondrasek's brother, to confirm that claim.

Martinez has filed a motion to dismiss the charges, which will be heard by Levine Oct. 7.

Greengrass was arrested July 15. He faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and party to a crime of felony murder/battery and misdemeanor charges of possessing a dangerous weapon while younger than 18, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person and obstructing an officer. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $75,000 cash bond. His next court date is an Oct. 3 bond hearing.