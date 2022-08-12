Bond reduced for suspect in La Crosse homicide

Bail has been reduced for an 18-year-old Ontario man accused in the homicide of Storm Vondrashek.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine reduced bail for Sage Hicke from $40,000 to $20,000 during a Wednesday hearing.

Hicke faces a felony first-degree intentional homicide charge after he allegedly fired a round that killed 17-year-old Vondrashek May 22 in La Crosse. Hicke also faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct/use of a dangerous weapon.

It's the second time that Hicke's bond has been reduced. He turned himself in June 6 and was ordered held on $50,000 cash. The figure was reduced to $40,000 June 14. Hicke was still incarcerated as of Friday morning.

Hicke's attorney, Andrew Martinez, also filed a motion to dismiss the charges. Martinez has argued in previous hearings that Hicke acted in self-defense.

Police interviewed 11 witnesses and pieced together a sequence of events in which Vondrashek and Jackson Greengrass, 18, La Crosse, drove to a 1900 Seventh St. South address armed and wearing head coverings. After they were confronted by a group that included Hicke, Vondrashek reportedly struck Hicke in the head with a gun and fired two shots in Hicke’s direction, missing both times.

Hicke reportedly responded by firing a round that struck Vondrashek in the neck and another that struck Greengrass in the foot.

Greengrass was treated at a local hospital for his gunshot wound. He was originally charged with three misdemeanor offenses and released.

The criminal complaint against Greengrass was amended June 8 to include attempted first-degree homicide, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody by Onalaska police July 15.

Levine set a hearing on Hicke's dismissal motion for Oct. 7.

The next court date for Greengrass is an Aug. 19 pre-trial conference.