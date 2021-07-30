Bond set at $1 million for La Crosse County triple homicide suspects

Cash bail of $1 million each has been set for two suspects accused of murdering three people July 23 at a quarry in the town of Hamilton.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne agreed to the prosecution's bond request for Khamthaneth Rattanasack, 41, no permanent address, and Nya Kou Thao, 33, Holmen, during a bond hearing Friday.

They are accused of carrying out execution-style shootings of Nemo Yang and Peng Lor, both 24 with ties to the La Crosse area, and Trevor Maloney, 23, with recent addresses in Cashton and Sparta.

Both Rattanasack and Thao each face three felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one felony count of a felon in possession of a firearm. Both were represented by attorneys who said they agreed to represent the defendants only at the bond hearing.

Thao was represented by attorney Chris Zachar, who said that $1 million cash is excessive for a defendant who's presumed innocent until convicted.

Zachar indicated that Thao and his future counsel intend to present a defense.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The only information we have is what law enforcement has disclosed in the criminal complaint," Zachar said. "I'm confident there is much more to this story than what's in the criminal complaint."