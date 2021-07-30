Bond set at $1 million for La Crosse County triple homicide suspects

Cash bail of $1 million each has been set for two suspects accused of murdering three people July 23 at a quarry in the town of Hamilton.
La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne agreed to the prosecution's bond request for Khamthaneth Rattanasack, 41, no permanent address, and Nya Kou Thao, 33, Holmen, during a bond hearing Friday.
They are accused of carrying out execution-style shootings of Nemo Yang and Peng Lor, both 24 with ties to the La Crosse area, and Trevor Maloney, 23, with recent addresses in Cashton and Sparta.
Both Rattanasack and Thao each face three felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one felony count of a felon in possession of a firearm. Both were represented by attorneys who said they agreed to represent the defendants only at the bond hearing.
Thao was represented by attorney Chris Zachar, who said that $1 million cash is excessive for a defendant who's presumed innocent until convicted.
Zachar indicated that Thao and his future counsel intend to present a defense.
"The only information we have is what law enforcement has disclosed in the criminal complaint," Zachar said. "I'm confident there is much more to this story than what's in the criminal complaint."
Rattanasack's attorney, Bernardo Cueto, reserved his client's bond argument for a later date.
Horne said his decision took into account the nature of the offense and the defendants' criminal records. The bond condition also includes house arrest, GPS monitoring and no contact with the victims' families.
"It doesn't appear to be a weak case," Horne said. "The gravity of this crime goes without saying."
Rattanasack and Thao were arrested earlier this week at separate locations in central Wisconsin. Law enforcement believes the homicides were triggered by Rattanasack's belief that at least one of the victims stole $600 from him.
The next court date for Rattanasack and Thao is an Aug. 13 calendar call.