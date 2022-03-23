Bond set at $100,000 for La Crosse trail attack

Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 25-year-old La Crosse man accused of attacking a woman Monday on a La Crosse walking trail.

Joseph A. Grzegorek was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of kidnapping and attempted second-degree sexual assault.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Megan Gomez requested the $100,000 bail "primarily to protect the public." She said Grzegorek committed "an attack on a complete stranger in broad daylight."

Gomez said Grzegorek has "no (criminal) record that we know of" and that he has lived in La Crosse only since June 2021.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez cited Grzegorek's lack of ties to the community in her bail ruling.

"We know nothing about this gentleman," she said.

Public defender Rachel Krueger asked for a signature bond with house arrest. She said there's no evidence that Grzegorek wouldn't appear for his court dates.

Krueger said Grzegorek is indigent and "can't come anywhere close" to paying $100,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday, a woman told La Crosse police that Grzegorek grabbed her from behind on the Gundersen Health Walking Trail, took her to the ground and began dragging her toward the river. The woman said she yelled "help" and "let me go" and kicked to disengage from Grzegorek.

The woman said she then ran toward Gundersen with Grzegorek following her. She again yelled for help and attracted the attention of two bystanders. At that point, she said Grzegorek turned around and walked in the other direction.

The woman told police she had never seen Grzegorek before. She said the assault, which occurred around 2:30 p.m., lasted 1-2 minutes.

Police obtained a description of Grzegorek and arrested him a short time later. When asked to identify himself, Grzegorek retrieved an Indiana learner's permit from his wallet. The complaint says he originally denied being on the trail but later said his contact with the woman was inadvertent and that the two "tangled up a little bit."

Grzegorek has a preliminary hearing set for March 31.

