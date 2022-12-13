Bond set at $500,000 for La Crosse homicide

A 26-year-old Rockford, Illinois, man accused of pulling the trigger in the Jan. 8 homicide of 36-year-old Ernest Knox has been ordered held on a $500,000 cash bond.

La Crosse police identified Brown as one of two suspects in the homicide in March. He remained at large until Nov. 28, when he was arrested in Arizona and extradited to Wisconsin. He faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Gideon Wertheimer asked Judge Gloria Doyle to impose a high cash bail.

"He shot a man to death in cold blood from three to four feet away," Wertheimer said.

Wertheimer also said that Brown's arrest in Arizona is evidence that he's a flight risk.

Defense counsel Araysa Simpson said Brown is indigent and is eligible for a public defender. She said Brown would live with his mother in Rockford, Illinois, if released. His next court date is a Dec 28 calendar call.

Prosecutors allege that Brown shot Knox in the chest after being signaled by Karvel T. Freeman, 35, Madison, during an after-bar party at a Rose Street apartment.

Freeman was arrested March 30 in Tennessee. He faces felony charges for first-degree attempted homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was released Aug. 12 after posting at $10,000 cash bond. He has a jury trial scheduled to begin Feb. 14.