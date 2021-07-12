Brookfield man charged with trying to arrange sex with 15-year-old in La Crosse

A 34-year-old Brookfield man was arrested in Holmen on July 10 and charged with attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl.
Christopher A. Lemke faces felony charges of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. He faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted of both charges.
According to the criminal complaint, a Holmen Police Department investigator was acting undercover online when she joined a KIK group geared toward singles. She advised the group she was 18 but adopted a persona of 15-year-girl once she started exchanging messages.
The complaint says the officer first made online contact with Lemke Feb. 1. She told him she was 15 years old and sent an age-regressed photo of someone appearing that age. Lemke reportedly replied, "Quite alright by me," and sent photos with lingerie he wanted to see the girl wear.
The complaint says he later mentioned he lived three hours from Holmen and sent explicit photos and explicit descriptions about the kind of sex he prefers.
After a period of limited messages in March, April and May, the complaint says communication resumed June 14 with Lemke sending more explicit photos and inquiring about a meeting time.
After declining one meeting offer due to a work commitment, Lemke texted the officer that he was staying at a La Crosse hotel July 10 and asked to meet at a nearby restaurant. Police met Lemke at the restaurant and placed him under arrest. A search of Lemke's hotel room reportedly found condoms, sex toys, lingerie and alcoholic beverages.
Judge Todd Bjerke released Lemke on a $5,000 signature bond with provisions that he limit his internet access to his workplace and have no contact with anyone 18 years or younger except for supervised visits with his own children.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies in May
David C. Johnson
Bailey J. Hedum
Ray Marks Welcome
Larrysha C. McShan
Noah Betz
Tyrone J. White
Jason S. Degenhardt
Jedidiah C. Furse
Robert L. Perry
Kimber L. Burkhardt
David A. Verdick
Dustin A. Winchester
Carmen Dunnum
Jacob Lewis
Robert D. Wilson
Jason L. Basterfield
David C. Johnson
Gary L. Willert II
David A. Pearson
Pallace E. Buckhanan
Crystal J. Johnson
Lindsay R. Schara
Patric D. Zimbric
Jack A. Freitag
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.