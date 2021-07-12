Brookfield man charged with trying to arrange sex with 15-year-old in La Crosse

A 34-year-old Brookfield man was arrested in Holmen on July 10 and charged with attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl.

Christopher A. Lemke faces felony charges of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. He faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted of both charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a Holmen Police Department investigator was acting undercover online when she joined a KIK group geared toward singles. She advised the group she was 18 but adopted a persona of 15-year-girl once she started exchanging messages.

The complaint says the officer first made online contact with Lemke Feb. 1. She told him she was 15 years old and sent an age-regressed photo of someone appearing that age. Lemke reportedly replied, "Quite alright by me," and sent photos with lingerie he wanted to see the girl wear.

The complaint says he later mentioned he lived three hours from Holmen and sent explicit photos and explicit descriptions about the kind of sex he prefers.

After a period of limited messages in March, April and May, the complaint says communication resumed June 14 with Lemke sending more explicit photos and inquiring about a meeting time.