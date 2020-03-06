Brownsville man faces federal explosives, firearms charges

A Brownsville man is facing federal charges of manufacturing firearms and explosives.

Kenneth Ray Miller, 58, has been indicted on one federal count each of manufacturing and dealing explosive materials, transporting explosives, Illegal possession of explosives and illegal possession of firearms.

He made his initial appearance Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota.

U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald said that Miller is accused of engaging in the business of importing, manufacturing, dealing and transporting explosive materials, including smoke-generating devices containing electric igniters (also known as electric matches) and a chlorate explosive mixture.

The charges say the illegal activities occurred from 2013 through June 25, 2019.

Miller also was charged with possessing three firearms, including a Smith & Wesson Model 19-6 revolver, a Winchester Model 1200, 12-gauge shotgun and a Norinco SKS Sporter rifle. Because Miller has prior felony convictions, he is prohibited from possessing explosives or firearms.