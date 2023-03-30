La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke has confirmed that a man who killed three people in 1985 at an Onalaska church is now living in an adult home in Eau Claire.

Bryan Stanley was recently released from Mendota Health Institute in Madison. Gruenke said Stanley was placed in a “24-hour supervised adult facility” that will monitor his medications and whereabouts.

“He will be supervised both inside and outside the home and cannot travel to La Crosse County,” Gruenke said.

Stanley was found not guilty due to mental disease for the February 1985 shooting deaths of the Rev. John Rossiter, lay minister Ferdinand Roth Sr. and custodian William Hammes at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Stanley was 29 years old at the time.

Stanley has been confined to Mendota for most of his life since then.

He was released in 2009 but was ordered back to the facility in May 2012. La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez ruled that Stanley violated the conditions of his release by failing to report that he was experiencing violent and disturbing thoughts for more than a year and sometimes up to 10 times a day.

The state Supreme Court declined to review Stanley’s case the following year.

Gruenke said the families of the victims were informed about the release.

Gun control legislation that passed and failed over the last 20 years Gun control legislation that passed and failed over the last 20 years Tiahrt Amendment Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act District of Columbia v. Heller Expanded background checks Lori Jackson Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act Domestic Violence Gun Homicide Prevention Act of 2014 Homemade Firearms Accountability Act Denying Firearms and Explosives to Dangerous Terrorists Act of 2015 Criminalizing straw purchasing and gun trafficking Enhanced background checks 72-hour waiting period for those on terrorist watch lists Help End Assault Rifle Tragedies Act Preventing Gun Violence Act Gun Show Loophole Closing Act of 2017 Safer Neighborhoods Gun Buyback Act Handgun Safety Trigger Act Background Check Completion Act of 2017 Bipartisan bump stock ban Closing the Charleston loophole Universal background checks Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Protecting Our Kids Act Assault Weapons Ban of 2022