Caledonia man accused of sexually assaulting child

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a young child.

Darren K. Donlan of Caledonia, Minnesota, faces a single felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, Village of Bangor police interviewed a girl who said Donlan touched her in "privacies" for more than a brief instance. The complaint says the assault happened sometime between January and April.

It's the second time in two weeks that Donlan has been accused of a sex offense in La Crosse County. On July 13, he was charged with third-degree sexual assault. Prosecutors allege that Donlan walked into a woman's Bangor residence June 3 and cornered her in a bedroom. The woman told police she reluctantly told Donlan to, "Do it and get it over with," because she feared for her safety.

Donlan was released on a $5,000 signature bond. His preliminary hearing in that case is set for July 29.