Try 3 months for $3

The 72-year-old man from the town of Campbell who was apprehended in Wyoming by the FBI appeared Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court on child pornography charges.

David Hansen mug

Hansen

David E. Hansen was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to police.

Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke ordered Hansen held on a $100,000 cash bond. Hansen's next court appearance is May 6.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped the Coulee Region Children's Internet Protection Task Force about a residence in the town of Campbell responsible for downloading child pornography in March 2017, authorities said.

The FBI worked with police from Campbell and Holmen.

The task force assisted Campbell police in a search warrant and arrested Hansen on March 12 at a motel in Gillette, Wyo., police said.

An extradition felony warrant was issued in April 2018 after Hansen failed to appear in court, according to a press release.

+45 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in March

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.