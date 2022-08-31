Car crash east of La Crosse leads to multiple charges

A 25-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges after police responded to a vehicle crash east of La Crosse.

Michael J. Rose was charged Aug. 26 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and battery to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct, third-offense drunk driving, third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content, resisting an officer and operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.

According to the criminal complaint, the crash stemmed from an Aug. 25 domestic incident that began on La Crosse's South Side. A woman told police that she and Rose had recently broken up after a four-year relationship and that he was still pursuing her.

The woman said she was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a friend when Rose, who was driving a Cadillac Escalade, located it on West Avenue near Jackson Street and began to pursue it. During the pursuit, police reported receiving several 911 calls about an erratic driver reaching speeds up to 100 mph. The woman said her friend pulled over on Farnam Street for fear that Rose would trigger a crash.

The woman said she exited the vehicle and that Rose "bear-hugged" her. The woman said she knew Rose wasn't going to stop and reluctantly agreed to drive away with him.

During the estimated 10-minute drive with Rose, the woman said he repeatedly hit her while struggling to keep the vehicle under control. She said one of the blows was to her jaw, and the complaint says there was a visible bruise on her lip.

The complaint says Rose lost control of the vehicle while eastbound on Hwy. 16. The vehicle rolled over multiple times and came to a stop in a residential backyard. One of the residents called police.

Rose denied he was the driver, according to the complaint. He was reportedly unruly at the crash site and yelled at the woman in the presence of police. He was placed under arrest and handcuffed. As an officer was attempting to place Rose in the back seat of the squad car, he kicked the driver's side door, which struck an officer in the jaw.

Police suspected Rose of drunk driving but didn't perform a field sobriety test due to his combative behavior. He was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw.

Rose is free on a $5,000 signature bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 1.