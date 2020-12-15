 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caregiver accused of stealing from elderly La Crosse couple
0 comments
alert

Caregiver accused of stealing from elderly La Crosse couple

From the COLLECTION: Crime and Courts, La Crosse County series
{{featured_button_text}}
police lights file

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 25-year-old La Crosse woman accused of stealing over $10,000 from an elderly La Crosse couple while working as their caregiver. Jennifer A. Hamilton faces a single felony charge of business-related theft.

According to the complaint, a man called La Crosse police Aug. 8 and said he suspected that Hamilton, an employee of International Quality Homecare, was making unauthorized credit card purchases on his parents' credit card. The man said both his parents have dementia and are unable to take of themselves, and the complaint says police were unable to conduct a cogent interview with the couple. The man told police that Hamilton was one of six care workers authorized to use credit cards to purchase groceries and household items for the couple.

The man told police he became suspicious in July when charges on his parents' credit card suddenly spiked and he noticed purchases at businesses his parents wouldn't normally patronize. Police allege the couple lost an estimated $10,300 due to Hamilton's unauthorized purchases.

Hamilton has an initial appearance set for Dec. 21 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News