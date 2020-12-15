Caregiver accused of stealing from elderly La Crosse couple

According to the complaint, a man called La Crosse police Aug. 8 and said he suspected that Hamilton, an employee of International Quality Homecare, was making unauthorized credit card purchases on his parents' credit card. The man said both his parents have dementia and are unable to take of themselves, and the complaint says police were unable to conduct a cogent interview with the couple. The man told police that Hamilton was one of six care workers authorized to use credit cards to purchase groceries and household items for the couple.