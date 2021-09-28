Cash bail remains for four drug defendants in La Crosse drug bust

Four people arrested after a Friday drug bust in La Crosse will all need cash to get out of jail after a Tuesday bond hearing.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke lowered cash bail for two of the defendants and denied requests to reduce bail for the other two.

Criminal complaints were filed Tuesday against:

Antoine Hardie, 36, five counts of delivery of a schedule II narcotic, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II narcotic with intent to deliver. He was also charged with a probation violation.

Elise Love, 37, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.

John A. Lathan III, 45, delivery of a schedule II narcotic and conspiracy/delivery of a schedule II narcotic.

Dante L. Williams, 47, maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of a schedule II narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, delivery of a schedule II narcotic/party to a crime.

Bjerke reduced bail for Love from $25,000 to $2,500 and Williams from $25,000 to $5,000. Bjerke maintained $50,000 cash bail for Hardie and $10,000 bond for Lathan.

The complaint says law enforcement recovered 296 grams of fentanyl and 194.3 grams of marijuana. Police estimated the street value of the fentanyl at $41,000.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Nick Passe asked for large cash bonds in all four cases.

"This was a significant fentanyl operation," Passe said. "We believe a large cash bond is appropriate for a large operation like this."

The complaint says police used a confidential informant to identify the drug ring and that the informant described Hardie as one of the largest heroin/fentanyl dealers in La Crosse.

