Bail has been set for three teenagers accused of yelling death threats and foul language at elementary school students while they were outside for recess.

Hunter N. Gundlach, 19, and Alex P. Pataska, 18, both of La Crosse, are being held on cash bonds of $5,000 and $2,500. Both face felony charges of terroristic threats and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

A third defendant, 19-year-old Brady P. Hove, was released on a $5,000 signature bond. He faces a felony charge of terroristic threats and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez imposed the bonds during a Thursday bail hearing.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, officers responded Wednesday to Blessed Sacrament Elementary School shortly after noon. School officials told police that a vehicle drove past the school and yelled “concerning statements” at students. Police located the vehicle less than 30 minutes later and took the three suspects into custody.

Assistant District Attorney Julie Nelson described the statements as “obscenities and threats to kill elementary kids.” She requested cash bonds for Gundlach and Pataska.

“Threatening to kill kids at school is not acceptable,” Nelson said.

Gundlach’s attorney, Zachariah Fudge, asked for a signature bond. Fudge described his client’s behavior as “very, very stupid” but said his actions didn’t rise to the level of a credible threat.

Gonzalez said multiple open cases against Gundlach and Pataska factored into her decision to set cash bail. Gundlach’s open cases involve a threat conveyed by telephone, carrying a concealed weapon and criminal damage to property. Pataska’s cases involve carrying a concealed weapon, retail theft and criminal damage to property. None of the open cases are felonies.

Hove has no previous criminal record. His bond conditions include no contact with his co-defendants, Blessed Sacrament School or anyone under the age of 18.

Making terrorist threats is a Class I felony. If convicted, a Class I felony is punishable by up to 3½ years in prison and fines up to $10,000.

Nelson said she expects to have criminal complaints filed in the case Friday.

