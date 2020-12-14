Cashton man arrested after crash that leaves woman seriously injured

A 19-year-old Cashton man was arrested after a single-vehicle rollover crash left a woman with severe injuries.
Preston A. Schreier was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for reckless driving/causing great bodily harm, violation of absolute sobriety and bail jumping.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call from a local hospital shortly after 2 a.m. reporting that a female had been dropped off in the emergency room with significant injuries as a result of a vehicle crash near Norwalk.
Law enforcement was unable to speak to the victim due to her need for urgent medical attention but learned from another person that she was a passenger in a vehicle operated by Schreier.
The sheriff's office says Schreier admitted to consuming alcohol at The Place bar prior to the accident. He also admitted that instead of contacting 911 to summon law enforcement or an ambulance, he contacted a friend to take his passenger to the hospital.
Deputies located Schreier's totaled vehicle 100 yards off Kelton Road in the town of Ridgeville. Police determined that Schreier failed to maintain control of the vehicle as it approached a 90-degree corner, causing it to overturn numerous times before coming to a stop in a farm field. The vehicle reportedly contained several open and unopened alcohol containers.
Both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors that led to the crash.
