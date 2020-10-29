Cashton man arrested for child sex assault

Monroe County authorities have arrested a 74-year-old Cashton man for sex crimes against children that date back as far as 2011.

Jerome Robert Leuck faces charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13, first-degree sexual intercourse with a child younger than 12, three counts of second-degree sexual assault of child and two counts of child enticement.

Leuck was arrested Oct. 14 and released from the Monroe County Jail the following day after posting a $1,000 cash bond. Since the initial arrest, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received allegations from four more people who said Leuck sexually assaulted them when they were children.

Leuck has an initial appearance Nov. 23 before Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Todd Ziegler.

