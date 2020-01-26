The work of the Coulee Region Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force doesn’t look much like “To Catch a Predator,” according to Crystal Lewis, the investigator with the Holmen Police Department who heads the group.

“We do our cases so we put together a good case that can be charged and try to get a conviction and hold someone accountable. That TV show is about ratings,” Lewis said.

The reality is a lot less glamorous.

It involves keeping up with social media and chatting platforms that are changing on a daily basis, successfully convincing grown men an undercover officer is a teenager and letting them take it from there, La Crosse Police Department Investigator Andrew Rosenow says.

“Our school resource officers are a wealth of knowledge when it comes to new social media apps and ways to chat,” Rosenow said.

A typical sting operation for the group — which includes investigators from the La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, Bangor, Campbell, West Salem and Shelby police departments, as well as the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department — begins with a cyber tip that directs investigators toward a particular username on a particular app.

“All we do is we sit there and we put it out there, how old we are, age/sex/location, a/s/l,” Rosenow said. “We let them dictate the entire conversation.”

Rosenow and Lewis both have experience with the undercover chatting, but they say it isn’t always easy, especially when trying to talk how a 14-year-old would actually chat.

“We try to do our best and keep up with certain chat lingo, which we struggle with,” Rosenow said.

For Rosenow especially it was difficult at the start, because he would get questions that a typical 14-year-old girl would have an answer, but he didn’t have the lived experience to draw from. For example, he once had to ask his fellow officers what a typical bra size for a 14-year-old would be.

“It tends to come up every time,” Rosenow said.

The chatting is done carefully to help build as strong a case as possible for prosecutors like Eric Sanford, an attorney in the La Crosse County District Attorney’s office. The chats have to be explicit enough to serve as evidence of the intention to sexually assault a child.

“That’s the first thing that a defense attorney is going to look at. They’re going to look at the app, look at what we said to that person, and we want to make sure we’re crystal clear on exactly what we’ve disclosed and what it is that the person thinks they’re walking into,” Sanford said.

There’s a certain amount of gallows humor that helps them get through a sting operation as defendants flirt with the undercover officer, but they never forget the stakes, Lewis and Rosenow said.

“Who’s to say he didn’t meet someone a week prior who was a real person? That’s the scary thing,” Rosenow said.

The tough part is they know that there are hundreds of thousands of chats between real teens and adults every day. They set up sting operations at all times of the day and get hits from adults looking to hook up with kids and teens.

“Are we putting a dent in this? No, unfortunately we’re not. But we’re trying, one case at a time,” Rosenow said.

They also have chats that go nowhere.

“In the end, that’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking for someone that, when we tell them how old we are and we say we’re 15, what we want to hear and what we hope to hear is, ‘Get off of this site, you’re too young,’” Rosenow said.

The undercover stings are just the tip of the iceberg for ICAC. The group has conducted 93 investigations since February 2016 and arrested 38 people. Only 16 of those were people traveling to assault children after a sting.

In comparison, ICAC investigations have resulted in 54 charges of possession, distribution or manufacture of child pornography.

“There’s a public misconception that it’s just pictures, that it’s just videos. We’ve fought it since they’ve been doing ICAC,” Lewis said. “These are real kids. This is someone’s child that’s been offended on.”

It’s incredibly difficult to figure out who those children are, she said. Investigators have been able to identify seven child victims in the last five years from images and five without images, and that’s a significant number given how difficult it is.

When they do figure it out, they’re able to send the ID to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which keeps a database designed to help police find the child victims.

As technology changes, so do the places ICAC finds child pornography. Investigators have examined 35 hard drives, 89 cell phones, 23 discs and 61 thumb drives for a total of 4,354.91 gigabytes of data.

As more and more people store data off-site in the cloud, it gets more difficult. While sites like Facebook, Gmail, Dropbox and Pinterest all are federally mandated to report any suspected child pornography, the prosecution side of it is more complicated.

“They’re there somewhere in cyberspace, but proving that they possessed it is a challenge,” Sanford said.

Investigators and Sanford have to prove that the account belongs to the defendant, that only the defendant had access and that the account had never been hacked.

It’s a challenge, but it’s rewarding when a case is ready.

“There is a child victim out there,” Sanford said. “Continuing to work for justice for that person, it’s a lot easier for me to go home and call my day a win.”

Despite the successes, it’s still tough.

“The majority of cops, I think, don’t like these cases. We don’t necessarily like these cases,” Rosenow said, but they choose to do it because they believe in the importance of stopping perpetrators.

The public doesn’t want to think this kind of stuff exists, but the members of ICAC know how prevalent it is.

“It’s kind of an area of society that we don’t like to think exists. That’s our wheelhouse. That’s where we live every day,” Lewis said.

That takes its toll, especially on investigators’ mental health.

Different agencies address it differently, Lewis said.

Holmen Police Department requires officers to meet with a therapist and do regular mental health check-ins. For Rosenow, the La Crosse Police Department encourages him to take mental health days to see a counselor.

“Especially in these kind of cases, which some people call the worst of the worst, we’ve been much better about self-care and checking in with each other,” Lewis said.

It’s different for everyone, said Lewis, but having people to talk to helps you figure out what works for you.

“Officers see a lot of bad stuff. You learn to figure out what you can handle, what you can’t, what you’re good at, what you enjoy doing, and I think you run with it when it’s something you have a real passion for,” Lewis said. “Good officers also recognize, ‘You know what, that’s not my strong suit.’”

It takes time to find that balance. Sanford, who has only been prosecuting ICAC cases since April, when he joined the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office after nine years as a defense attorney, said he’s still not sure how he deals with the tough cases without his mental health suffering.

“I don’t really have an answer,” he said.

Sanford spends time working on other cases, ones less fraught, to keep his mind occupied when he needs a break.

Going home to his wife and infant daughter, as well as his golden retriever, makes a huge difference, as does having other attorneys like his fellow sensitive-crimes-unit prosecutors Susan Donskey and Brittney Wagner to talk to.

“I go home. I spend a lot of time with my family. I’ve got great people that I work with here in the office that I can bounce ideas off of,” Sanford said.

The Department of Justice offers counseling through employee assistance programs and he knows he can ask for a different assignment if he needs to.

Sanford and members of the ICAC task force say it’s the victims who keep them working on the hard cases.

“I enjoy working with victims. I enjoy empowering them,” Sanford said.

Rosenow agreed, saying he wants to be the voice of kids who otherwise wouldn’t have one.

“Not to sound cliché, but honestly that’s it,” Rosenow said. “To be able to sit down with a 9-year-old kid and say, ‘It’s not your fault,’ and listen to them and hear what they say.”

For most members of the task force, just knowing what their work means for victims keeps them going. When the investigators make an arrest or prosecutors get a conviction, they get to go home and celebrate a win.

“We know we did something really good today,” Rosenow said.

Lewis said they couldn’t do it without help from prosecutors, social services, the Child Advocacy Center, Department of Justice and support from their own leaders in their agencies.

For more information, visit missingkids.org.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter @Jourdan_LCT.

