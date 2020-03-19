3 charged with dealing drugs out of North Side La Crosse residence

Three people — including a father and son — were charged Wednesday with dealing drugs out of a North Side La Crosse residence.
Mitchell S. Formanek, 32, Megan C. Running, 27, and Randy S. Formanek, 61, were in La Crosse County Circuit Court after a drug investigation found Mitchell Formanek and Running were selling fentanyl out of Randy Formanek’s home on the 1200 block of Avon Street with his knowledge, according to the criminal complaint.
La Crosse police organized a controlled buy March 3 with a confidential informant after hearing that Mitchell Formanek was selling drugs out of the home, according to the complaint.
Mitchell Formanek and Running sold the informant 2 grams of fentanyl for $200, according to a recording device on the informant’s person.
La Crosse police received a warrant March 16 and searched the home. According to the complaint, Randy Formanek was arrested without incident; however, Mitchell Formanek and Running ran and barricaded themselves in the attic, refusing to come out after they were told they were under arrest, according to the report.
Police say Running gave herself up after 30 minutes when investigators poked a camera on a pole into the attic and were able to identify her and Mitchell Formanek.
Mitchell Formanek attempted to follow, but he fell through the ceiling and was taken into custody without further incident, according to the complaint.
A puppy at the residence was put into the custody of La Crosse County Animal Control.
According to the report, the house was filthy, with jugs of urine all over, and police found $490 in cash and 11 grams of fentanyl in the residence. After arresting the Formaneks and Running, police contacted the city inspections department.
Randy Formanek initially denied that Mitchell Formanek was selling drugs, then said, “Yeah, but not like before,” according to the complaint. Randy Formanek admitted to police that he allowed Mitchell Formanek to deal drugs out of his home and said Mitchell Formanek provided him with drugs for his pain.
Mitchell Formanek and Running were both charged with delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC, all as a party to a crime and repeat offender, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender.
Randy Formanek was charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place, both as a party to a crime and repeat offender, and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender.
All three were on probation after being convicted of drug-related crimes last year. They are being held in the La Crosse County Jail for violating terms of their probation.
Jacob Stanles
Lee Weimerslage
Wade Stenberg
Kerry P. Kavanaugh
Kerry P. Kavanaugh, 45, La Crosse, was charged March 19 with driving a vehicle without owner’s consent, fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of uttering a forgery. Kavanaugh used a man’s car and refused to return it in December, used a woman’s credit card without permission Dec. 23 to purchase $6,000 in Kwik Trip gift cards and used forged checks to purchase items Feb. 28 and March 1 at Quillin's IGA on French Island, according to the complaint.
Kara Venable
Timothy Kasten
Jared Hensley
Faraji Robinson
Riley Friend
Shereda Coleman
Kieng Yang
Joseph Moran
Donte Tate
Andrew Marshall
Dennis Williams
Dennis Williams, 62, Kilmichael, Miss., was charged March 12 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Williams was pulled over March 6 for going 85 mph on Interstate 90, failed multiple field sobriety tests and refused a preliminary breath test, according to the complaint.
Ricky Eddy
Ricky D. Eddy, 27, Merrillan, Wis., was charged March 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Eddy had 9.9 grams of meth and two pipes Feb. 15 when he was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for expired registration, according to the complaint.
LC Graham
LC L. Graham, 38, La Crosse, was charged March 11 with possession of narcotic drugs. Graham had hydrocodone in his vehicle Feb. 11 when he got stuck in the snow in the south alley of the 900 block of La Crosse Street, according to the complaint.
Amanda Worke
Matthew Hain
Noah Betz
Ashleigh Bye
Denis Glotov
Kelly Buckholtz
Carli Stein
Greg Porter
Tony Ballard
Anthony Fry
Jarrad Panama
Sean Moore
Jessica Beck
James Ramsey
Benjamin Wiese
Lewis Byrd
Lewis E. Byrd was charged March 5 with stalking. Byrd called a woman 50 times in one day Feb. 21, refusing to stop after she told him to, according to the complaint.
Kailix Roe
Kailix K. Roe, 17, La Crosse, was charged March 5 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roe had 6.8 grams of cocaine and a container with marijuana residue Feb. 21 when he was pulled over for crossing the center line, according to the complaint.
Miranda Machen
Steven Huntington
Yahyaa Kelly
Christian Cieminski
Shakur Clayton
Ray Welcome
