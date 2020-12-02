Charges dismissed against defendant in fentanyl bust

Charges have been dropped against one of three people accused in a major fentanyl bust in La Crosse.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Gloria Doyle dismissed the case against 43-year-old Caprice Washington of Park View, Illinois. She issued the order after Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Danielle Kranz requested to “dismiss the case in the interest of justice.”

Washington was cleared of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

La Crosse police arrested Washington along with Jesse J. Stringer, 33, La Crosse, and Jerrad A. Simms, 35, Park View, Illinois, after reportedly seizing 454.3 grams of fentanyl Oct. 13 at a Miller Street residence in La Crosse. Police described the fentanyl seizure as the largest ever in La Crosse.

Stringer remains in the La Crosse County Jail with a $100,000 cash bond. He has a status conference set for Feb. 11, 2021.

Simms was released Nov. 20 on a $2,500 signature bond by Judge Ramona Gonzalez, who gave the District Attorney’s office until Dec. 15 to file an amended complaint. A preliminary hearing for Simms is scheduled for Dec. 17.