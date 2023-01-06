Charges dismissed in La Crosse homicide

Charges have been dismissed against two defendants accused in the Jan. 8, 2022, homicide of 36-year-old Ernest Knox.

Karvel T. Freeman, 36, of Madison, and Nelson D. Brown, 26, of Rockford, Illinois, faced charges of first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting that occurred during an after-bar party at a Rose Street apartment.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said Friday that inconsistent and uncooperative witnesses undermined the case.

"The state does not believe that it would be able to meet its burden of proof at the upcoming trial," Gruenke said. "A key eyewitness’ testimony has changed and is not consistent with the story the forensic evidence for this case tells."

Gruenke said the case can be refiled "if further evidence or witnesses are developed."

Knox died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. A witness at the scene said Brown discharged a firearm toward Knox after being signaled by Freeman.

Both suspects were arrested outside Wisconsin. Freeman was taken into custody March 9, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Nelson was arrested in Nov. 25, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona.

Freeman was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $10,000 cash bond. He requested a jury trial, which was scheduled to begin Feb. 13.

Nelson was being held on a $500,000 cash bond. He was released Thursday and transferred to Rock County authorities, where he has active warrants.

