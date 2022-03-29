Charges dropped against La Crosse man accused of strangling woman

All six charges have been dropped against a 46-year-old La Crosse man accused of strangling and stalking a woman in La Crosse.

Johnny Foster had been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of strangulation/suffocation, intimidating a victim through use of force and stalking and misdemeanor counts of battery, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and disorderly conduct.

Judge Todd Bjerke dismissed all six charges Monday at the request of the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office.

Foster was arrested Nov. 4, 2021, and remained in the La Crosse County Jail until signing a $2,500 signature bond March 10.

According to online court records, a trial had been scheduled for April 11, but prosecutors asked for a delay due to the unavailability of a key witness.

Foster's attorney, May Y. Lee, presented 10 witnesses on Foster's behalf. In a telephone interview Tuesday, Lee said La Crosse police didn't conduct a thorough investigation at the time of Foster's arrest. She said police failed to contact witnesses who could have provided evidence of Foster's innocence.

