A La Crosse man was charged Tuesday with five counts, including second-degree reckless homicide, in the Jan. 2 stabbing of another man.
Anquin St. Junious, 39, was also charged with battery, strangulation, disorderly conduct and threats to injury after “an extensive investigation, interviews and consulting with the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office,” the La Crosse Police Department said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
The victim, Virgil R. Stewart, 42, succumbed to his injuries after an altercation with St. Junious and Annette Thompson, 36, that occurred about 2 a.m. Jan. 2. Stewart was stabbed in a taxi outside 607 S. Seventh St. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Intoxication and previous altercations between the victim and St. Junious are believed to have been factors.
Plea a comin.
No worries, citizens of La Crosse. Ramona & Co. will make sure that he gets a minimal bail as well as copious amounts of probation.
Sadly true. Double tap to the head would be approriate.
