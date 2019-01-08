Try 1 month for 99¢

A La Crosse man was charged Tuesday with five counts, including second-degree reckless homicide, in the Jan. 2 stabbing of another man.

Anquin St. Junious, 39, was also charged with battery, strangulation, disorderly conduct and threats to injury after “an extensive investigation, interviews and consulting with the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office,” the La Crosse Police Department said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, Virgil R. Stewart, 42, succumbed to his injuries after an altercation with St. Junious and Annette Thompson, 36, that occurred about 2 a.m. Jan. 2. Stewart was stabbed in a taxi outside 607 S. Seventh St. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Intoxication and previous altercations between the victim and St. Junious are believed to have been factors.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

