Charges: La Crosse man broke teen's jaw, says teen was stealing

A La Crosse man is facing a felony charge after he was accused of breaking a teenager’s jaw and arm with a baseball bat after he says the teen was breaking into his car.
La Crosse County prosecutors Wednesday filed charges of substantial battery – a felony – and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon against Dustin J. Bundy, 33, in connection with the July 25 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, Bundy told police he set up a motion detector in his vehicle, a Silver Mazda 3, after it was broken into several times during a couple weeks.
At just before 11:28 p.m. July 25, the detector went off while Bundy was lying in bed. Bundy got up, grabbed the bat and confronted the male in the front seat, hitting him at least twice in the mouth, according to the complaint.
The teen then began to run, dropping his backpack while he went. The teen told police Bundy chased him, yelling “Stop running” and “I’ll bash your (expletive) teeth out,” so he stopped, hoping he could de-escalate the situation, according to the complaint.
When Bundy caught up to him, he hit him with the bat in the left arm and punched him “at least 20 times” in the jaw with the hand that was holding the bat, according to the complaint. Bundy dragged the teen several blocks, stopping in front of L&M Tap and hitting him twice in the abdomen with the bat, according to the complaint.
At that point, two of the teen’s friends were able to catch up with Bundy and told him they were calling the police and the altercation ended, according to the complaint.
The teen initially denied entering the car, but later admitted to entering it; however, he did not have any stolen items on him at the hospital, according to the complaint.
Bundy was initially confused about exactly what happened, but told police he punched the teen, according to the complaint. While he was being arrested, he said, “I acted under emotion,” and “He paid the price. He’s lucky he didn’t get worse.”
Bundy provided surveillance video of the incident to police.
According to the complaint, the teen had a broken jaw, a broken bone in his arm and a hernia, among other injuries.
Police were unable to locate the bat used in the incident.
Bundy is scheduled to appear Aug. 19 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
