Charges: La Crosse man broke teen's jaw, says teen was stealing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man is facing a felony charge after he was accused of breaking a teenager’s jaw and arm with a baseball bat after he says the teen was breaking into his car.

La Crosse County prosecutors Wednesday filed charges of substantial battery – a felony – and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon against Dustin J. Bundy, 33, in connection with the July 25 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Bundy told police he set up a motion detector in his vehicle, a Silver Mazda 3, after it was broken into several times during a couple weeks.

At just before 11:28 p.m. July 25, the detector went off while Bundy was lying in bed. Bundy got up, grabbed the bat and confronted the male in the front seat, hitting him at least twice in the mouth, according to the complaint.

The teen then began to run, dropping his backpack while he went. The teen told police Bundy chased him, yelling “Stop running” and “I’ll bash your (expletive) teeth out,” so he stopped, hoping he could de-escalate the situation, according to the complaint.