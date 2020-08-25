 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charges: La Crosse man drew machete on man, woman downtown
1 comment
alert top story

Charges: La Crosse man drew machete on man, woman downtown

{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man is facing a felony charge after police say he drew a machete during an argument outside of Piggy’s Restaurant in downtown La Crosse.

Robert Vogel

Vogel

La Crosse County prosecutors filed charges Tuesday of substantial battery using a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon against Robert A. Vogel, 37, which stem from an Aug. 18 incident on the 100 block of King Street.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the area just before 11 a.m. and arrived to find the victim bleeding from his hands and holding the machete. The man put the machete down when ordered by police and stepped away from the weapon.

Vogel told police he found his girlfriend walking with the victim, then grabbed her away from the other man and told him to stay away from them, according to the complaint. The man followed them, then Vogel took out his machete and brandished it at the other man.

Vogel told police he didn’t swing the machete at the other man; instead, the other man grabbed it by the blade, according to the complaint. They struggled over the weapon, then Vogel let go and punched the man several times, according to the complaint.

The victim told police he had run into the woman, whom he had known previously, downtown and ended up catching up with her while walking, according to the complaint. He said Vogel – whom he didn’t know – threatened to kill him and slice his head off, then swung the machete at him when he caught it.

The man told police he followed Vogel because he was worried about the woman’s welfare, saying, “I thought somebody was going to be dead,” according to the complaint.

Vogel was arrested Aug. 18 and released on a $1,500 signature bond the next day by Judge Scott Horne on the condition he have no contact with either the man or woman involved in the incident. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 9.

+14 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in August

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News