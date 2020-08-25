Charges: La Crosse man drew machete on man, woman downtown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man is facing a felony charge after police say he drew a machete during an argument outside of Piggy’s Restaurant in downtown La Crosse.

La Crosse County prosecutors filed charges Tuesday of substantial battery using a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon against Robert A. Vogel, 37, which stem from an Aug. 18 incident on the 100 block of King Street.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the area just before 11 a.m. and arrived to find the victim bleeding from his hands and holding the machete. The man put the machete down when ordered by police and stepped away from the weapon.

Vogel told police he found his girlfriend walking with the victim, then grabbed her away from the other man and told him to stay away from them, according to the complaint. The man followed them, then Vogel took out his machete and brandished it at the other man.

Vogel told police he didn’t swing the machete at the other man; instead, the other man grabbed it by the blade, according to the complaint. They struggled over the weapon, then Vogel let go and punched the man several times, according to the complaint.