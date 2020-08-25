Charges: La Crosse man drew machete on man, woman downtown

A La Crosse man is facing a felony charge after police say he drew a machete during an argument outside of Piggy’s Restaurant in downtown La Crosse.
La Crosse County prosecutors filed charges Tuesday of substantial battery using a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon against Robert A. Vogel, 37, which stem from an Aug. 18 incident on the 100 block of King Street.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the area just before 11 a.m. and arrived to find the victim bleeding from his hands and holding the machete. The man put the machete down when ordered by police and stepped away from the weapon.
Vogel told police he found his girlfriend walking with the victim, then grabbed her away from the other man and told him to stay away from them, according to the complaint. The man followed them, then Vogel took out his machete and brandished it at the other man.
Vogel told police he didn’t swing the machete at the other man; instead, the other man grabbed it by the blade, according to the complaint. They struggled over the weapon, then Vogel let go and punched the man several times, according to the complaint.
The victim told police he had run into the woman, whom he had known previously, downtown and ended up catching up with her while walking, according to the complaint. He said Vogel – whom he didn’t know – threatened to kill him and slice his head off, then swung the machete at him when he caught it.
The man told police he followed Vogel because he was worried about the woman’s welfare, saying, “I thought somebody was going to be dead,” according to the complaint.
Vogel was arrested Aug. 18 and released on a $1,500 signature bond the next day by Judge Scott Horne on the condition he have no contact with either the man or woman involved in the incident. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 9.
Kong Yang, 23, Onalaska, was charged Aug. 25 with felony bail jumping, uttering a forgery and misdemeanor theft. Yang violated terms of his previous bond July 9 when he stole a woman’s checkbook out of her vehicle, wrote three checks for a total of $1,425 and deposited it in his account, according to the complaint.
Michael G. Kolden, 44, Stoddard, was charged Aug. 25 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Kolden choked another man July 8 and hit him during a road rage incident, according to the complaint.
Jennie E. Johnson, 30, Minneapolis, was charged Aug. 25 with felony retail theft as a party to a crime and repeat offender. Johnson and another woman stole six Nike jackets Jan. 3 from Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to the complaint.
Rick G. Roquet, 36, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 25 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft. Roquet had methamphetamine Aug. 18 when he was arrested for breaking into a storage unit the month prior in violation of his bond, according to the complaint.
Ryan J. Decora, 22, Madison, was charged Aug. 24 with strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a telephone. Decora put a woman in a chokehold April 24, then threw her to the ground, according to the complaint. Decora also called and texted her excessively July 29, according to the complaint.
Colin J. Belcher, 31, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 21 with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and resisting or obstructing an officer. Belcher was pulled over March 25 while driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Minnesota and lied about his name, according to the complaint.
Kenneth R. MacKenzie, 28, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 21 with possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. Mackenzie had heroin July 25 when he was arrested for first-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and issued a citation for the OWI, according to the complaint.
Matthew J. Utecht, 34, West Salem, was charged Aug. 20 with strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Utecht choked a woman Aug. 4, then hit her causing her lip to swell and broke an entertainment center, according to the complaint.
Damon B. Manns II, 43, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 20 with being a fugitive. Manns was wanted in Houston County, Minn., to face drug charges, according to the complaint.
Michael L. Sigle, 30, La Crosse, was charged April 19 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sigle was pulled over June 13 after hitting the center median on West Avenue and had a handgun, more than 10 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia inside a backpack in the vehicle, according to the complaint. He also kicked the inside of the transport van and damaged it after he was arrested.
Katie McCune, 42, of La Crosse was charged Aug. 18 with felony bail jumping -- new crimes and possession of methamphetamine. McCune, who was out on three recognizance bonds, was found with 0.4 grams of methamphetamine in her purse June 16.
Rachael W. McBain, 29, West Salem, was charged Aug. 12 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. McBain had 19.6 grams of meth July 9 when she was a passenger during a traffic stop in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Sean J. Strabley, 33, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 6 with stalking. Strabley monitored the whereabouts of a woman and her boyfriend, harassing them on social media through fake profiles, according to the complaint.
Semaj K. Hunter, 24, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 5 with attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Hunter fled police at 8:45 a.m. July 16 when an officer attempted to stop him for speeding on West Avenue in La Crosse, according to the complaint. Hunter abandoned his vehicle and was arrested on foot a short time later.
Kortney L. Hickman, 35, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 4 with discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Hickman violated terms of her bond June 14 when she spit at a paramedic, then kicked him in the chin, and fought against a police officer attempting to help the paramedic, according to the criminal complaint.
Dai-Viyon A. Bell Jr., 20, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 4 with false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Bell got into an argument July 17 with a woman in which he hit her several times and broke her cell phone, according to the complaint. During another incident July 5 or 6, he strangled her, according to the complaint.
Jason L. Basterfield, 33, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 4 with possession of methamphetamine. Basterfield admitted to having meth March 16 during an altercation at the Salvation Army in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Aprina C. Rodriguez, 27, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 3 with fleeing an officer. Rodriguez fled police at an estimated 60 mph in a residential neighborhood June 24, rather than comply with a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Erik A. Rasmussen, 54, was charged Aug. 3 with second-degree child sexual assault. Rasmussen touched a child inappropriately on three occasions this spring, according to the criminal complaint.
