A La Crosse man is accused of strangling a woman on the city’s South Side — an ordeal in which he also used her head to shatter a window, police say.

Shakur A. Clayton, 25, made his initial appearance Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, where he was charged with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.

In a separate case, he was charged with driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Together, the charges carry a maximum of roughly 13 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

On July 25, police responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment on the 340 block of 21st Street South.

The woman who lived there said she had noticed a person, later identified as Clayton, near her front porch.

When she went to lock the screen door, Clayton burst through and began yelling at her. He grabbed her neck with both hands, choking her.

The woman said Clayton was blocking her airways, making it difficult for her to breath. She feared for her life, she said, and described the pain as a 10 on a 10-point scale.

Clayton then pushed the woman against the window of her neighbor’s apartment, breaking the glass. The neighbor saw them and called police, and Clayton let the woman go. Before fleeing, Clayton kicked in the woman’s front and back doors and said he’d be back.

This is not Clayton’s first run-in with police.

Three weeks before the July 25 incident, he had been charged with domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

Veridic

This thug lives in a rental house owned by slum lord Steven T Eide.



You can look up the address on CCAP.



Just like the previous thug from last week, Steve Eide's tenants are turning this town into a criminal paradise.



Until we start holding slum lords accountable for their tenants, this problem will not go away.

