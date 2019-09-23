A La Crosse man is accused of strangling a woman on the city’s South Side — an ordeal in which he also used her head to shatter a window, police say.
Shakur A. Clayton, 25, made his initial appearance Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, where he was charged with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.
In a separate case, he was charged with driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Together, the charges carry a maximum of roughly 13 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
On July 25, police responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment on the 340 block of 21st Street South.
The woman who lived there said she had noticed a person, later identified as Clayton, near her front porch.
When she went to lock the screen door, Clayton burst through and began yelling at her. He grabbed her neck with both hands, choking her.
The woman said Clayton was blocking her airways, making it difficult for her to breath. She feared for her life, she said, and described the pain as a 10 on a 10-point scale.
Clayton then pushed the woman against the window of her neighbor’s apartment, breaking the glass. The neighbor saw them and called police, and Clayton let the woman go. Before fleeing, Clayton kicked in the woman’s front and back doors and said he’d be back.
This is not Clayton’s first run-in with police.
Three weeks before the July 25 incident, he had been charged with domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Zachery R. Arentz, 16, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 20 as an adult with battery by a prisoner and disorderly conduct. Arentz started a physical fight with another person Aug. 27 while in custody at the La Crosse County Juvenile Detention Facility, according to the complaint.
Joshua D. Johnson, 34, Holmen, was charged Sept. 19 with theft from a business setting. While working as a bookkeeper for a Holmen bar, Johnson stole $7,570.50 through forged checks and approving paychecks to himself for hours he had not worked over the course of two years, according to the complaint.
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 19 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of her previous bond Sept. 7 when she drank alcohol, according to the complaint.
Geraldine L. Bjergum, 74, was charged Sept. 19 with theft in a business setting. Bjergum withdrew $2,600 from another person’s bank account at several different casinos, according to the complaint.
Cameron Stanek, 31, La Crosse, was charged with resisting an officer causing injury, three counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery and two counts of disorderly conduct. Officers were called to Stanek’s residence for a welfare check July 22 and Stanek yelled at police and refused to follow instructions, despite a stun gun being used, and kicked and hit police, according to the complaint. He later broke a mug and television set at a local hospital. According to a second criminal complaint, Stanek fought with a relative Aug. 22, sticking the person with needles and punching them, then remained standing in the middle of the road in violation of police instructions.
Rhonda L. Baskerville, 42, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 17 with physical abuse to a child causing bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Baskerville punched a 12-year-old Aug. 30 and yelled at onlookers, according to the complaint.
Dylan E. Stika, 28, no permanent address, was charged Sept. 12 with disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer and felony bail jumping. Stika got into a loud argument Aug. 21 with a woman he was ordered to have no contact with through a previous bond, according to the complaint.
Aaron M. Schrader, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor bail jumping. A child told police Schrader hit him in the head and knocked him to the ground Aug. 19, according to the complaint.
Ryan R. Papenfuss, 44, Onalaska, was charged Sept. 5 with uttering a forgery. Papenfuss deposited a forged and stolen check into his bank account in May, according to the complaint.
Tonya N. Novak, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Novak had a fentanyl drug mixture and used needles in her car when she was pulled over Aug. 29 for driving erratically on Hwy. 35 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
This thug lives in a rental house owned by slum lord Steven T Eide.
You can look up the address on CCAP.
Just like the previous thug from last week, Steve Eide's tenants are turning this town into a criminal paradise.
Until we start holding slum lords accountable for their tenants, this problem will not go away.
